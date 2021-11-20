China slams 'irresponsible' UN comments on jailed journalist

GENEVA: China on Saturday (Nov 20) harshly criticised the United Nations over comments demanding the release of a citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of the country's COVID-19 response.

The Chinese mission in Geneva voiced outrage at the "irresponsible" and "erroneous" comments made by the UN rights office OHCHR on Friday in the case of Zhang Zhan.

OHCHR spokeswoman Marta Hurtado on Friday voiced alarm at reports that the 38-year-old's health was deteriorating rapidly, and that her life was at serious risk from a hunger strike in detention.

"We call on the Chinese authorities to consider Zhang's immediate and unconditional release, at the very least, on humanitarian grounds, and to make urgent life-saving medical care available, respecting both her will and her dignity," Hurtado said in a statement.

Zhang, a former lawyer, travelled to Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the chaos at the pandemic's epicentre, questioning the authorities' handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos.

She was detained in May 2020 and sentenced in December to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a charge routinely used to suppress dissent.

She has conducted several hunger strikes to protest against her conviction, sentencing and imprisonment, and her family recently warned that she had become severely underweight and "may not live for much longer".