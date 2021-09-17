COVID-19 compounds climate disasters but shows action can work: Red Cross

GENEVA: The coronavirus has made it harder for authorities to respond to disasters caused by extreme weather fuelled by climate change, with more severe storms, floods and heatwaves affecting nearly 140 million people around the world, an aid organisation said.

Almost half of those people live in the Asia-Pacific region, the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a report published this week.

"Recovery from disasters is so much harder when livelihoods have been hit hard by COVID-19 and the measures taken to contain it," said Maarten Van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre and author of the report.

An example of the additional burden COVID-19 has put on those responding to disasters was the need for social distancing during evacuations caused by storms, the group said in the report.