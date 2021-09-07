Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US President Joe Biden to outline plan to curb COVID-19 Delta variant as cases grow
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US President Joe Biden to outline plan to curb COVID-19 Delta variant as cases grow

US President Joe Biden to outline plan to curb COVID-19 Delta variant as cases grow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August Jobs Report at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

07 Sep 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 11:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday (Sep 9) will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing US COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States is struggling to combat a wave of infections driven by the variant even as officials urge unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Rising case loads have raised concerns as children return to school, rattled investors and upended many companies' return-to-office plans.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden "will lay out a six-pronged strategy ... working across the public and private sectors".

Nearly 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

United States COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us