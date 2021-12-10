How does the Omicron variant challenge the treatments for COVID-19?

A treatment COVID-19 patients could take by pill to avert life-threatening illness has been something of a holy grail for doctors and drugmakers.

The earliest therapeutics shown to help have typically been administered to patients via a transfusion or once they have become sick enough to require hospitalisation.

Two years after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in China, two pill-based treatments have emerged that even skeptical scientists are hailing as potential game-changers.

Intended for newly infected patients at risk of developing severe disease, the medicines promise to reduce hospitalisations and death as well as make users less likely to spread the coronavirus.

Research is ongoing to determine how well these and other treatments perform against the Omicron variant of the virus identified in late November.

WHAT ARE THE NEW DRUGS?

The first oral treatment, Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, is a combination of two antiviral pills. One is designed to block the action of a key enzyme that the coronavirus uses to make copies of itself; the other, the HIV medication ritonavir, helps slow the breakdown of the first, enabling it to remain active in the body for longer and at higher concentrations.

The second treatment, molnupiravir, from Merck & Co and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was originally developed to treat influenza. The pill inhibits replication of the coronavirus by a mechanism known as lethal mutagenesis.

In simple terms, it causes the machinery that reproduces the virus’ genetic material to make mistakes, thereby rendering the copies defective.

HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THEY?

Paxlovid was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 per cent in high-risk COVID-19 patients, according to an interim analysis of a trial reported by Pfizer on Nov 5.

The results were the same whether people started treatment within three or five days of developing symptoms.

Molnupiravir was found to reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation or death by 30 per cent in a study of adults with an increased risk of severe COVID-19, Merck and Ridgeback reported on Nov 26.