Russia's COVID-19 cases surpass 7 million mark
A medical specialist walks by an ambulance outside a hospital for patients with COVID-19 in Moscow, Russia, Jun 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

05 Sep 2021 04:37PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 04:37PM)
MOSCOW: Russia's coronavirus cases tally hit seven million on Sunday (Sep 5), with the country reporting 18,645 new infections in the past 24 hours and 793 more deaths.

The latest figures took the total number of cases to 7,012,599, with the overall death toll at 187,200.

Russia's state statistics service Rosstat keeps a separate count and said in August that 365,000 people died from COVID-19 or related caused between April last year and last July.

The number of excess deaths, which some epidemiologists say is the best way to measure the death toll during a pandemic, reached 528,000 in July, Rosstat data showed.

Source: Reuters/ng

