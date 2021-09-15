French healthcare workers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 to face suspension

PARIS: Healthcare workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday (Sep 15) if they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.

Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.

The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the government insisted that the measure was needed to protect patients and the public from new surges of COVID-19.

More than 113,000 people with the coronavirus have died in France, and health authorities say most of those hospitalised in the most recent surge were not vaccinated.

Nearly 90 per cent of French healthcare workers are estimated to be vaccinated, and polls suggest most people support the vaccine mandate for medical staff.

But since some hospitals are already facing strains after a year and half of fighting the pandemic and catching up on other treatments, some fear staff shortages could spell disaster.

“We are raising the alarm ... If you insist on implementing this measure, your beds will be closed, thus reducing chances (of survival) for a number of patients,” said Christophe Prudhomme, emergency room doctor and General Confederation of Labour union member, at a protest outside the health ministry on Tuesday.

The government health authority said on Tuesday that 300,000 health workers remained unvaccinated.