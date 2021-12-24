COVID-19 dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas Eve hit by COVID-19 - with small crowds and grey, gloomy weather dampening celebrations on Friday (Dec 24) in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel - the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank - kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year. The ban is meant to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has shaken Christmas celebrations around the world.

Instead, local authorities were counting on the Holy Land’s small Christian community to lift spirits.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Tony Salman, said the town was optimistic that 2021 would be better than last year’s Christmas, when even local residents stayed home due to lockdown restrictions. Bethlehem planned a return of its traditional marching band parades and street celebrations.

“Last year, our festival was virtual, but this year it will be face to face with popular participation,” Salman said.