Delta variant puts Australia's COVID-19 reopening schedule in doubt

SYDNEY: Australia's federal government on Friday (Sep 3) will look to convince states and territories to follow its national COVID-19 reopening plan as a steady rise in infections in Sydney and Melbourne from the Delta variant stoked concerns in virus-free states.

The national cabinet - a group of federal and state leaders - will meet later in the day as Queensland and Western Australia flagged they may delay plans to open their borders after vaccination rates reach 70 per cent to 80 per cent from 36 per cent currently, targets agreed in July.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday warned reopening borders could trigger a surge in infections in her state, which has 18 active cases, and proposed tighter controls "until I can get every child vaccinated".

Her comments drew criticism from the federal government, while some health experts said there was no evidence the Delta variant posed a greater threat to children and such fears should not be used to delay the easing of lockdowns under the national plan.