Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

COVID-19 disrupts health services in 92% of 129 countries: WHO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

COVID-19 disrupts health services in 92% of 129 countries: WHO

COVID-19 disrupts health services in 92% of 129 countries: WHO
A doctor with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) attends to Marco Vargas, a patient who has the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital where the organization is helping address mental health challenges faced by patients with the disease, in Caracas, Venezuela,on Feb 1, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)
COVID-19 disrupts health services in 92% of 129 countries: WHO
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Nov 22, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
08 Feb 2022 04:01AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 06:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92 per cent of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday (Feb 7).

The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.

"The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said.

Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36 per cent of countries reporting disruptions versus 29 per cent in early 2021 and 21 per cent in the first survey in 2020.

Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59 per cent of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them.

The survey's timing coincided with surging COVID-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals.

The WHO statement attributed the scale of disruptions to "pre-existing health systems issues" as well as decreased demand for care, without elaborating.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us