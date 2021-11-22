Dutch PM lashes out at 'idiots' after third night of COVID-19 protests

AMSTERDAM : Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday (Nov 22) lashed out at "idiot" rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus policies turned violent.

More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam on Friday.

"This was pure violence disguised as protest," Rutte said in response to the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder in January.

"There is a lot of unrest in society because we have been dealing with the misery of corona for so long. But I will never accept idiots using pure violence just because they are unhappy."

Around 30 people were arrested on Sunday, following dozens of arrests on the previous two days, as mobs of angry youths set fires and threw rocks.