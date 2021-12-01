Joy as Fiji reopens borders to international tourists

NADI, Fiji: Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcomed waving holidaymakers as Fiji opened its borders to international travellers on Wednesday (Dec 1) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and devastated its tourism-reliant economy.

Fiji Airways flight FJ914 arrived at Nadi airport from Sydney at 11.40am (7.40am Singapore time), ending 615 days of international isolation for the Pacific island nation.

As the plane taxied down the runway, two fire engines lined up and aimed their hoses in the air to honour it with a water salute.

Inside the terminal, face coverings obscured the beaming smiles of tourism operators, but cries of "bula" ("hello") and indigenous songs of celebration reverberated around the building.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said that it was a "momentous" occasion after a tough 20 months for the tropical destination, where tourism accounts for about 40 per cent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

Viljoen said that strict health measures were in place to contain COVID-19, and the recent emergence of the Omicron variant had not deterred passengers.

"Flights are coming in at full capacity," he said.