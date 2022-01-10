Germany assessing reliability of antibody tests for Omicron: Minister

FRANKFURT: Germany will study how reliable rapid antigen tests are in detecting the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Sunday (Jan 9).

"We do not know exactly how well these tests work for Omicron," Lauterbach said on public broadcasting channel ARD, adding that the results of the assessment would become available within the next few weeks.

It was clear, however, that "the alternative not to test at all ... would be far too dangerous", said Lauterbach, a scientist and physician.

Earlier, he had told a Sunday newspaper that Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure that it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future. New measures for dining out and bar visits were brought in only last Friday.

Omicron now accounts for 44 per cent of COVID-19 infections in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said.

On Sunday, RKI registered 36,552 newly reported infections within 24 hours, three times the number a week earlier.