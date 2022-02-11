Germany eyes easing COVID-19 curbs, says infections peaking

BERLIN: Germany's surge in coronavirus infections is reaching its peak, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday (Feb 11), signalling that Europe's biggest economy can soon ease tough curbs as the wave begins to ebb.

"The scientific forecasts show that the high point of the wave is in sight," Scholz told the upper house of parliament.

"That will allow us to look at the first steps at reopening during a meeting next week between the federal government and the states, and then further steps for spring," he said.

For weeks, Germany has limited access to bars and restaurants to people who have received a booster jab of the coronavirus vaccine or who are tested on top of being fully vaccinated or recovered.

Contact restrictions are also in place keeping private gatherings to 10 people, or two households if an unvaccinated person is present.

Scholz is due to meet with leaders of Germany's 16 states next Wednesday to decide the next steps on dealing with the pandemic.