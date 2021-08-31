Israel registers record daily COVID-19 cases

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday (Aug 31) recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case tally of nearly 11,000 new infections, amid a surge caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant as schools prepare to reopen.

The previous high came on Jan 18, with 10,118 cases.

Despite Tuesday's 10,947 confirmed cases, Israel is pressing ahead with plans to fully open its school system on Wednesday as it tries to boost vaccination rates.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a critic of the cycle of lockdowns implemented by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, has maintained that the surge can be controlled through inoculation and protective measures such as masks.

His government has encouraged all residents aged 12 and older to get a third jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.