Israel registers record daily COVID-19 cases
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine from a medical professional with Clalit Health Services at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem on Aug 30, 2021. (File photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

31 Aug 2021 07:23PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 07:24PM)
JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday (Aug 31) recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case tally of nearly 11,000 new infections, amid a surge caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant as schools prepare to reopen.

The previous high came on Jan 18, with 10,118 cases.

Despite Tuesday's 10,947 confirmed cases, Israel is pressing ahead with plans to fully open its school system on Wednesday as it tries to boost vaccination rates.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a critic of the cycle of lockdowns implemented by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, has maintained that the surge can be controlled through inoculation and protective measures such as masks.

His government has encouraged all residents aged 12 and older to get a third jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

About 60 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million residents have received two shots of the vaccine, including 80 per cent of adults.

Israel was in December one of the first countries to launch a national vaccination campaign, which brought daily infections down to a trickle and allowed the lifting in June of nearly all pandemic restrictions.

Several measures have since been reimposed, including indoor mask-wearing, limits on gatherings and the need to present proof of vaccination for entry to certain facilities.

Bennett has said that the roll-out of the booster shot programme was showing results, notably by restricting the rise in the number of hospitalisations.

Source: AFP/kg

