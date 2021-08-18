Israel tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

JERUSALEM: New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 took effect in Israel on Wednesday (Aug 18), after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest number of new infections in a day since January.

The measures, announced on Sunday, require people to have vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.

The same applies to worshippers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.

In addition, the capacity of stores, shopping malls and industrial parks will be limited to one person per 7 sq m.