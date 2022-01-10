COVID-19: Italy to receive 40,000 Merck antiviral drug doses next week, says official

MILAN: Italy will receive around 40,000 doses of Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug next week, which will add to nearly 12,000 already distributed to hospitals, the special COVID-19 commissioner said on Sunday (Jan 10).

"They are intended for clinical cases that risk a serious outcome of the disease," Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told a television program on Italy's RAI 3 channel.

Italy will also get 200,000 courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug in February, Figliuolo said, adding that Rome had an option to buy additional 400,000 doses of Pfizer's Paxlovid.

The office of the special commissioner for the COVID emergency said in November it had received a mandate from the health ministry to buy 50,000 courses of Merck's pill and another 50,000 of Pfizer's one.

While vaccines are the main weapons against COVID-19 for governments, there are hopes Merck and Pfizer's experimental pills could be a game-changer in reducing the chances of dying or hospitalisation for those most at risk of severe illness.

Italy reported 157 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 184 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 155,659 from 197,552.

Italy has registered 139,038 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 7.436 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,647 on Sunday, up from 14,930 a day earlier.

There were 142 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 154 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,595 from a previous 1,557.

Some 993,201 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, the health ministry said.