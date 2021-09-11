Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate angers Republicans, libertarians

WASHINGTON: Republicans and libertarians are vowing to fight US President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate covering big companies, healthcare workers and federal employees, announced as the Delta strain of the coronavirus rapidly spreads through the country.

The mandate, which the White House says would cover 100 million US workers and applies to about two-thirds of all US employees, is being written in part by the US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Within hours of the new measures being announced on Thursday (Sep 9), some lawmakers, state governors and political party officials were threatening lawsuits or pledging to defy it.

"When this decree goes into effect, the (Republican National Committee) will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

A majority of those opposed questioned the authority the administration has to mandate vaccines.

"The Biden administration's ill-conceived 'Path out of the Pandemic' plan vastly exceeds the powers the United States Constitution allots the executive branch," said the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit funded by the Charles Koch Foundation, a deep-pocketed conservative group.

"The federal government has no police power, and likewise no authority to force private employers of any size to mandate vaccines," the group said.