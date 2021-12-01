US health panel endorses Merck COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON: A panel of health experts appointed by the United States government voted to recommend Merck's COVID-19 pill for high-risk adult patients, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron.

Molnupiravir, already authorised in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk COVID-19 patients when taken within five days of symptom onset.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's (Nov 30) meeting, is expected to soon grant an emergency use authorisation (EUA), meaning that millions of courses of the capsules will be stocked in pharmacies for patients with prescriptions.

But the final margin of victory - with 13 experts in favour and 10 against - reflected concerns over a recent downgrading of the treatment's efficacy results and fears over its potential harms.

"This was a difficult decision," said Sascha Dublin, of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.

Dublin said that while she found the benefits compelling enough, it will be important to make sure the pill is strictly regulated and goes to patients best suited for the treatment.

Last week, Merck released full results from a clinical trial of 1,400 people, which found that the pill reduced the risk of hospitalisations and death by 30 per cent - a significant result, but more modest than the earlier advertised 50 per cent, which was based on an analysis of half the number of patients.

The factors behind the drop in efficacy are not yet fully clear, but could be linked to variation in the underlying conditions among those studied.

Briefing documents uploaded by the FDA illustrated the fine benefit-risk balance the experts had to analyse.

Potential harmful effects were noted on fetal development, as seen in studies on rats and rabbits, and Merck said that it would not recommend use in pregnant women.

The company did not seek authorisation for children, and the FDA said that it did not plan to carry out paediatric trials until safety is established in juvenile rats, with concerns about the impact on bone formation.

Merck's pill is expected to become the first authorised oral treatment for COVID-19 in the US.

The most effective treatment is the use of monoclonal antibodies, which are given by infusion and have been shown to reduce the risk of severe cases in high-risk patients by up to 70 per cent.

But it is far easier and less daunting for patients with prescriptions to get pills from a pharmacy than to go to an antibody infusion site where they will be placed on a drip.