Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON: Merck & Co has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the United States drugmaker and the organisation announced on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Merck said that the royalty-free licence would apply to 105 low- and middle-income countries. It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, the antiviral pill Merck has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The US Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency use authorisation of the medicine, which was shown in a clinical trial to halve the risk of serious disease and death when given early for COVID-19.

"This is the first transparent, public health-driven voluntary licence for a COVID-19 medical technology," Merck and MPP said in a joint statement.

Companies will be able to apply for a sub-licence from MPP and the licence, which also includes technology transfer, will remain royalty-free so long as the World Health Organization classifies the pandemic as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern", the statement said.