Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, on Jul 12, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

27 Oct 2021 07:53PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Merck & Co has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the United States drugmaker and the organisation announced on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Merck said that the royalty-free licence would apply to 105 low- and middle-income countries. It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, the antiviral pill Merck has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The US Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency use authorisation of the medicine, which was shown in a clinical trial to halve the risk of serious disease and death when given early for COVID-19.

"This is the first transparent, public health-driven voluntary licence for a COVID-19 medical technology," Merck and MPP said in a joint statement.

Companies will be able to apply for a sub-licence from MPP and the licence, which also includes technology transfer, will remain royalty-free so long as the World Health Organization classifies the pandemic as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern", the statement said.

Related:

Merck earlier this year signed bilateral licensing deals with eight Indian generic drugmakers, including Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The agreement with MPP broadens the manufacturing base beyond those companies. MPP told Reuters recently that it had 24 companies that had expressed interest in making the drug.

"We all along knew that we would want to diversify the geographic footprint of our generic partners, so that we did not only have generic suppliers in India, but in other geographies as well," Paul Schaper, Merck's executive director of global public policy, said in an interview.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said last week that it will spend up to US$120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of molnupiravir to help ensure that lower-income countries have equal access to the drug.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 molnupiravir Merck

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us