WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named 'Mu'

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as Mu, which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday (Aug 31) in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.