Netherlands to impose new COVID-19 curbs as infections jump

AMSTERDAM : The Netherlands will impose new coronavirus restrictions this week in a bid to curb a recent surge in infections, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday (Nov 1).

"We can't escape having to take new measures", De Jonge said. "The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is rising fast."

De Jonge did not give details of the new measures, which he said would be decided on Tuesday.

Broadcaster NOS said the government was likely to require face masks in many public places and broaden the use of a "corona pass" showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test.