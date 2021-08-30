New Zealand reports death of woman after Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported on Monday (Aug 30) that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement.
The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.
