Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron Vaccinated Travel Lane COVID-19 climate change Malaysia Wellness South Korea
Logo

World

Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland as marathon COVID-19 lockdown ends
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron Vaccinated Travel Lane COVID-19 climate change Malaysia Wellness South Korea

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland as marathon COVID-19 lockdown ends

Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland as marathon COVID-19 lockdown ends

Shoppers walk through a retail district in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland on Nov 10, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Fiona Goodall)

03 Dec 2021 01:18PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 01:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: Aucklanders returned to nightclubs, cinemas and cafes on Friday (Dec 3) as New Zealand's biggest city exited a COVID-19 lockdown after more than 100 days.

Retailers threw open their doors to vaccinated customers as the country ended lockdowns and moved into a new "traffic light" system that rates regions as red, orange or green depending on their level of exposure to COVID-19 and vaccination rates.

Auckland, the epicentre of the country's Delta outbreak, will start at red, making face masks mandatory and putting limits on gatherings at public places.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants can open to guests with vaccine certificates, but with a limit of 100 people and 1m social distancing. Outdoor events are allowed.

"I've missed it a lot, I can't wait to smash a Guinness and have a boogie," one nightclub attendee in Auckland said.

Related:

Along with its geographic isolation, New Zealand enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations in 2020, keeping the country largely free of COVID-19 and helping its economy to bounce back faster than many of its peers.

But it failed to control an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant this year, and shifted to a strategy of living with the virus with vaccinations and other measures. Some 90 per cent of eligible Aucklanders are now fully vaccinated.

Auckland's domestic border curbs are still in place and will ease on Dec 15, allowing residents to travel across the country for Christmas and the summer break.

With an average of 150 new Delta cases reported each week, mostly in Auckland, its reopening has raised concerns that COVID-19 will spread more rapidly across the country and pose risks to the marginalised Maori community.

But for now, businesses are cheering the move.

"It's a beautiful space that we've got and it's really nice just to be able to open that up to the neighbourhood again, so that's cool," said Nigel Cottle, owner of Auckland cafe Crave.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 New Zealand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us