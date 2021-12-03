Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland as marathon COVID-19 lockdown ends

WELLINGTON: Aucklanders returned to nightclubs, cinemas and cafes on Friday (Dec 3) as New Zealand's biggest city exited a COVID-19 lockdown after more than 100 days.

Retailers threw open their doors to vaccinated customers as the country ended lockdowns and moved into a new "traffic light" system that rates regions as red, orange or green depending on their level of exposure to COVID-19 and vaccination rates.

Auckland, the epicentre of the country's Delta outbreak, will start at red, making face masks mandatory and putting limits on gatherings at public places.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants can open to guests with vaccine certificates, but with a limit of 100 people and 1m social distancing. Outdoor events are allowed.

"I've missed it a lot, I can't wait to smash a Guinness and have a boogie," one nightclub attendee in Auckland said.