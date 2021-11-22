New Zealand to scrap COVID-19 lockdowns in early December

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will end a three-and-a-half-month lockdown in the country's largest city Auckland early next month as it adopts a new COVID-19 control strategy, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Nov 22).

Ardern said that from 11.59pm on Dec 2, New Zealand would adopt a new COVID-19 response - first flagged last month - that aims to contain the highly contagious Delta variant, rather than attempting to eliminate it completely.

"The hard truth is that Delta is here and not going away," she told reporters.

"While no country has been able to eliminate Delta completely, New Zealand is better positioned than most to tackle it."

Ardern's coronavirus response until now has strived for "COVID-zero" elimination, with strict lockdowns, rigorous contact tracing and tight border controls.

While it has resulted in just 40 deaths in a population of 5 million, pressure had been building to end a lockdown in Auckland imposed in mid-August when the Delta variant was first detected.

Ardern had initially planned to implement the new system when the vaccination rate in the country reached 90 per cent, but set the Dec 2 opening-up date even though the level is currently around 83 per cent.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said he was comfortable with what amounts to the largest revamp of COVID-19 policy since the start of the pandemic.

"We're going into this next phase in, one could argue, the best possible position," he said.

"We've got a controlled outbreak, we're going into summer and we've got high and increasing vaccination rates."