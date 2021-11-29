Logo
Australia halts border reopening over COVID-19 Omicron variant fears
Australia halts border reopening over COVID-19 Omicron variant fears

Travellers receive COVID-19 tests at a pre-departure testing facility outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Nov 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

29 Nov 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 05:34PM)
SYDNEY: Australia on Monday (Nov 29) halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

COVID-19 Australia Omicron omicron variant

