Australia halts border reopening over COVID-19 Omicron variant fears

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday (Nov 29) halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."
