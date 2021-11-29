Australia halts border reopening over Omicron COVID-19 variant fears

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday (Nov 29) abruptly halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, an eleventh-hour decision prompted by concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

After an emergency security meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the much-heralded Dec 1 reopening will be delayed at least two weeks.

Australia's borders have been closed to most non-citizens for more than 20 months, causing labour shortages and pummelling the vital tourist industry.

Morrison described the delay as "a necessary and temporary decision" based on medical advice.

Australia has so far detected five cases of the Omicron variant.