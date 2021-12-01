Officials offer COVID-19 vaccine reassurance over Omicron, WHO advises against travel bans

FRANKFURT/BERLIN: The World Health Organization warned countries on Tuesday (Nov 30) not to impose blanket travel bans over the new Omicron coronavirus variant as governments and scientists tried to figure how much protection current vaccines would offer against the strain.

Financial markets fell sharply after the head of drugmaker Moderna said existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the Omicron variant, but they recovered strongly after more reassuring comments from European officials.

BioNTech's chief executive also struck a cautiously positive note, saying BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine was likely to offer strong protection against severe disease from Omicron.

The WHO said that blanket travel bans would not stop the new variant's spread but would place a "heavy burden" on lives and livelihoods.

It advised governments to take measures such as screening or quarantine of international passengers if the evidence warranted it.

However, people who are unwell or at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, including those 60 years or older, should postpone travel, the WHO said in a statement.

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he understood the concerns about Omicron.

But he added: "I am equally concerned that several member states are introducing blunt, blanket measures that are not evidence-based or effective on their own, and which will only worsen inequities."

European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke told the European Parliament that existing vaccines will continue to provide protection.

Andrea Ammon, chair of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said the cases of Omicron so far confirmed in 10 European Union countries were mild or without symptoms, although in younger age groups.

News of Omicron's emergence wiped roughly US$2 trillion off global stocks on Friday, after it was identified in southern Africa and announced on Nov 25.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level ...we had with Delta," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like, 'this is not going to be good'."