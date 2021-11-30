Face masks again mandatory in England amid Omicron variant spread

LONDON: New measures to combat the new Omicron COVID-19 variant came into force in England on Tuesday (Nov 30), with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport.

From Tuesday morning, all travellers returning to the UK must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Previously they had been able to take a lateral flow test and there was no requirement to isolate.

The reintroduction of mandatory face masks brings England closer in line with the rest of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — which had not relaxed coronavirus restrictions as much as England had done since the summer.

About 14 cases of the Omicron variant have so far been identified across the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new measures will “buy us time in the face” of the new variant.

Johnson’s government announced on Monday that it is expanding its booster vaccine programme, with a booster dose to be offered to all those over 18 years old. The shots will be offered three months after people had their second jab.

Up until now, only people 40 years old or over and those deemed clinically vulnerable were eligible for the booster shot.

The change in advice means around 13 million more people will be eligible for the vaccine. So far, the UK has given about 17.8 million booster shots.