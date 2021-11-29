COVID-19 vaccines probably protect against severe illness from Omicron variant: South African expert

JOHANNESBURG: Existing COVID-19 vaccines are probably effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation from the newly identified Omicron variant, a top South African infectious disease expert said on Monday (Nov 29).

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who served as the government's chief adviser during the initial response to the pandemic, also said it was too early to say whether Omicron led to more severe clinical symptoms than previous variants.

However, it did appear more transmissible and more likely to infect people with immunity from vaccination or prior infection.

"Based on what we know and how the other variants of concern have reacted to vaccine immunity, we can expect that we will still see high effectiveness for hospitalisation and severe disease, and that protection of the vaccines is likely to remain strong," Abdool Karim told a news conference.

Preventing severe disease is mainly a function of T-cell immunity, different from the antibody immunity that often blocks infections, "so even if there's some escape from antibodies it's very hard to escape T-cell immunity", he said.

The discovery of the variant in southern Africa has caused a strong global reaction, with countries limiting travel from the region and imposing other restrictions for fear it could spread quickly, even in vaccinated populations.