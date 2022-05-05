COVID-19 pandemic killed up to 17 million people in 2020, 2021: WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic killed between 13.3 million and 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated on Thursday (May 5) - up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

GENEVA:

The WHO's long-awaited estimate of the total number of deaths caused by the pandemic - including lives lost to its knock-on effects - finally puts a number on the broader impact of the crisis.

"New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between Jan 1, 2020, and Dec 31, 2021, was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million)," the United Nations health agency said in a statement.

The figure calculates what is termed as excess mortality due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended much of the planet for more than two years.

"These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.