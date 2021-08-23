US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA gave emergency-use authorisation to the vaccine for people aged 16 and older in December - making it the first shot to gain such backing - and then later gave further emergency-use authorisation for people age 12 and up in May. The new authorisation does not give final approval for those between ages 12 and 15.

None of the three COVID-19 vaccines given emergency-use authorisation by the FDA - also including those made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - had previously received full FDA approval.

More than 204 million people in the United States have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was given emergency authorisation, based on data from Sunday.

Vaccine scepticism runs deep among some Americans, particularly conservatives. COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, have surged in places with lower levels of vaccination.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71 per cent of Americans age 12 and older - the population eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines - have received at last one dose and 60.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. For the entire population, including children up to age 11 for whom no vaccines are yet approved, 60.7 per cent of Americans have received at least one dose and 51.5 per cent of them are fully vaccinated.

The FDA's approval is based on updated data from the company's clinical trial. Overall, in follow-ups to Pfizer's original late stage study, approximately 12,000 recipients of the vaccine have been followed for at least six months.

"Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today's approval for those aged 16 and over affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed," Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty, the FDA said.