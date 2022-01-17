Pfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal

PARIS: Pfizer will add a production facility for its antiviral COVID-19 pill in France as part of a plan to invest €520 million (US$594 million) in the country over the next five years, the US drugmaker said on Monday (Jan 17).

The decision is part of Pfizer's strategy to boost global production of the pill, paxlovid, which was found to be nearly 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to clinical trial data.

The investment will initially involve the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for paxlovid at a plant run by French pharmaceutical group Novasep, Pfizer said, noting that additional Novasep facilities will be added next year.

"Novasep will produce API for use in our manufacturing network, expected to contribute to the overall (global) effort to produce 120 million courses of treatment in 2022," it added.

The drug obtained emergency approval from the US drug regulator in December, and is being assessed for possible authorisation in the European Union.