Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU launch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for younger children brought forward to Dec 13
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU launch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for younger children brought forward to Dec 13

EU launch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for younger children brought forward to Dec 13

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/

01 Dec 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT: The European Union-wide roll-out of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin Dec 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 1).

Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said, adding it has a commitment on the new date from the manufacturer.

"Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly," acting health minister Jens Spahn said in the statement.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us