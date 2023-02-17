COVID-19 infection gives similar immunity to vaccination: Study

PARIS: The protection against COVID-19 from being previously infected lasts at least as long as that offered by vaccination, one of the largest studies conducted on the subject said on Friday (Feb 17).

Ten months after getting COVID-19, people still had an 88 per cent lower risk of reinfection, hospitalisation and death, according to the study published in the Lancet journal.

That makes this natural immunity "at least as durable, if not more so" than two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines, the study said.

The authors nevertheless emphasised that their findings should not discourage vaccination, which remains the safest way to get immunity.

The study, led by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said it was the most comprehensive analysis on how long protection lasts for the different forms of immunity.