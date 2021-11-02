COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule

SYDNEY: Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov 8.

Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were initially planned to come into force on Dec 1.

In contrast, unvaccinated people, who are currently barred from restaurants, non-critical retail stores, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities, will remain under the tougher restrictions until Dec 15, or when New South Wales state's double vaccination rate reaches 95 per cent.

"We have always wanted to open up in a measured way and incentivise vaccination rates," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.