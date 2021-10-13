Logo

World

Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
World

Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Feb12, 2021. (File photo: Zoltan Balogh/MTI/MTVA/Pool via REUTERS)

13 Oct 2021 10:00AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:00AM)
MOSCOW: Russia will test a nasal spray form of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 among adult volunteers, according to a state document published on Tuesday (Oct 12), as the country struggles to rein in rising numbers of infections and deaths.

Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik vaccine when the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, but take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

The nasal spray is to be applied in two doses in a clinic in St Petersburg, according to the document published on the state register of medicines, which did not provide the planned timing of the clinical tests.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia needed to speed up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 as the country recorded its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Russian authorities said in June it a nasal spray vaccine suitable for children aged 8 to 12 had been tested and the plan was to launch the new product in September.

Source: Reuters/ic

