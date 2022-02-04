South Africa sees rise of Omicron sub-variant cases

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA.2 is substantially different from the original Omicron strain, a senior scientist said on Friday (Feb 4).

Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed in a presentation that BA.2 accounted for 23 per cent of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa's genomic surveillance network and the original strain 75 per cent.

Of the 2,243 samples from December that were sequenced, BA.2 accounted for 4 per cent and the original strain 94 per cent.