Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

World Bank approves US$474 million loan to South Africa for COVID-19 vaccines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

World Bank approves US$474 million loan to South Africa for COVID-19 vaccines

World Bank approves US$474 million loan to South Africa for COVID-19 vaccines

People queue at a COVID-19 testing centre in Soweto, South Africa on May 11, 2022. (Photo: AP/Denis Farrell)

14 Jun 2022 04:14PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 04:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The World Bank has approved a loan of €454.4 million (US$474.4 million) to help South Africa fund COVID-19 vaccine purchases, the bank and South Africa's National Treasury said in a statement.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths on the African continent, with more than 3.9 million confirmed cases and more than 101,000 deaths.

It initially struggled to secure vaccines due to limited supplies and protracted negotiations, but it is now well-supplied with doses.

"This project will retroactively finance the procurement of 47 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the GoSA (Government of South Africa)," the statement said.

The loan is part of government efforts to cut debt-service costs by using cheaper funding sources in its response to the pandemic, Ismail Momoniat, acting director-general of the Treasury said.

As of Monday (Jun 13), just over 50 per cent of South Africa's adult population of around 40 million people had received at least one vaccine dose. In recent months the vaccination campaign has slowed, despite efforts to boost takeup.

 

 

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

COVID-19 South Africa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us