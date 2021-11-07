Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Nov 8 as vaccinations pick up

Australia's largest city of Sydney will further ease social distancing curbs on Monday (Nov 8), a month after emerging from a COVID-19 lockdown that lasted nearly 100 days, as close to 90 per cent of people have received both doses of a vaccine, officials said.

Although limited to people who are fully inoculated, the relaxation in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, lifts limits on house guests and outdoor gatherings, among other measures.

"We're leading the nation out of the pandemic," said state premier Dominic Perrottet, as he called for a "final push" to reach, and even surpass, a milestone of 95 per cent vaccinations.

Several hundred people held an anti-vaccine protest in Sydney on Sunday, but such opposition is slight in Australia, where polls show that vaccination opponents number in the single digits.

The south-eastern state of Victoria recorded the majority of Australia's 1,417 new coronavirus cases, with public health figures showing 10 more deaths.

There were no new infections in the remote Northern Territory, where a snap lockdown was extended until midnight on Nov 8 to tackle a small outbreak in some areas.