Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrives at the Thames Valley Partnership charity in Aston Sandford, Britain, on Feb 10, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Matt Dunham, Pool)

14 Feb 2022 08:51PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 08:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

The 73-year-old Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time last week. Clarence House have not given an update on his condition and it did not give any further details about Camilla on Monday (Feb 14).

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot.

A royal source told Reuters last week that Charles had met his mother Queen Elizabeth two days before his positive test. The source said at the time that the monarch was not displaying any symptoms, but the situation was being monitored.

Charles previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020 when he said he had been "lucky" to have suffered only mild symptoms. His son Prince William also contracted COVID-19 shortly after his father in 2020.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 United Kingdom

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us