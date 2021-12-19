Logo
Inevitable we will have more COVID-19 restrictions, says London mayor
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks inside a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centre at Chelsea's football ground, Stamford Bridge, on Dec 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/David Klein)

19 Dec 2021 05:57PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 05:57PM)
LONDON: New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday (Dec 19).

Khan declared a "major incident" on Saturday to help the capital's hospitals cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I think it's inevitable," Khan told the BBC when asked about the likelihood of further restrictions. "If we don't bring in new restrictions, sooner rather than later you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing."

Source: Reuters/kg

