Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN chief grades world on COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 'F in Ethics'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN chief grades world on COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 'F in Ethics'

UN chief grades world on COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 'F in Ethics'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, Sep 21, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

21 Sep 2021 10:45PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded the world on Tuesday (Sep 21) for the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, describing it as an "obscenity" and giving the globe an "F in Ethics."

Addressing the annual UN gathering of world leaders in New York, Guterres said images from some parts of the world of expired and unused vaccines in the garbage told "the tale of our times" - with the majority of the wealthier world immunised while more than 90 per cent of Africa has not even received one dose.

"This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity. We passed the science test. But we are getting an F in Ethics," Guterres told the UN General Assembly.

World leaders returned to New York this year after a virtual event last year during the pandemic. As the coronavirus is still raging, about a third of the 193 UN states are again sending videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder have traveled to the United States.

Related:

Out of 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered around the world, only 2 per cent have been in Africa. Guterres is pushing for a global plan to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world by the first half of next year.

The secretary-general, who begins a second five-year term at the helm of the world body on Jan 1, also warned of rising tensions between the world's superpowers - China and the United States.

"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence - and ultimately two different military and geo-political strategies," he said.

"This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War," Guterres said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

coronavirus COVID-19 United Nations

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us