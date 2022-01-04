US sets global record of 1 million reported COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON: The United States reported more than one million new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jan 3) after the long New Year's weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend.

Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday.

The rolling average over seven days - which experts see as more reliable - was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.

The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in COVID-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away.

The heavily mutated Omicron strain - the most transmissible to date - accounted for around 59 per cent of US cases in the week ending Dec 25, according to government modeling.