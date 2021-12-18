'Tidal wave': Omicron could put US COVID-19 surge into overdrive

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases.

Hospitalisations for COVID-19 have jumped 45 per cent over the last month and confirmed cases have increased 40 per cent to a weeklong average of 123,000 new US infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Pfizer Inc, one of the chief vaccine makers, on Friday (Dec 17) predicted the pandemic would last until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for children ages two to four generated a weaker-than-expected immune response, which could delay authorization.

The National Football League rescheduled three weekend games after multiple teams were hard hit by outbreaks.

The National Hockey League added another game to its recent list of postponements, heightening doubts about the league's plan to send the world's top players to the Beijing Olympics in February.

In New York City, Radio City Music Hall announced it has cancelled all remaining dates of the Rockettes' annual Christmas Spectacular "due to increasing challenges from the pandemic", after staging more than 100 shows over the past seven weeks.

The Michael Jackson musical "MJ" on Broadway cancelled performances through Dec 27, joining other Broadway productions that have called off shows after cast and crew members tested positive.

The Omicron variant appears to be far more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus, and more agile in evading immune defences, according to early studies.

Public health officials say it is likely to become the dominant variant in the country, following fast-moving spreads in countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom, and could strain hospitals still struggling to contain this summer's Delta variant surge.