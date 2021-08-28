Unvaccinated US school teacher spread COVID-19 to 26 people

WASHINGTON: An unvaccinated teacher at an elementary school in California spread the Delta variant of the coronavirus to at least 26 other people, including 12 students in their classroom, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday (Aug 27).

The health agency said the case highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff in order to protect young children who are not yet eligible for vaccines, as schools reopen amid a new nationwide surge driven by the ultra-contagious Delta variant.

The CDC said the incident took place in Marin County, a suburb of San Francisco.

The teacher, who reported attending social functions from May 13 to May 16, became symptomatic on May 19 but did not take a COVID-19 test until May 21, initially believing the symptoms were due to allergies.

"On occasion during this time, the teacher read aloud unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors," the study said.