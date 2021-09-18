US FDA vaccine advisors debate COVID-19 boosters as Biden administration plans rollout

Debate over whether Americans should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as planned by the Biden administration moved to a panel of independent expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday (Sep 17).

While US health officials, some other countries and vaccine makers have said boosters are needed, many scientists, including some inside the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), disagree.

Many of them have said that while there is growing evidence that boosters provide increased protection against severe disease to people aged 65 and older, there is not enough evidence that they are needed broadly.

But US health officials planning the booster shot rollout are also eyeing rising COVID-19 cases. The highly transmissible Delta variant has caused a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated, but less serious breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people have also risen.

Dr. Peter Marks, one of the FDA's top officials, acknowledged on Friday that there are different opinions on the necessity of booster shots and urged panelists to consider the current dynamics of the outbreak in the United States.

"We are committed to focusing on the science," Marks said. "We'll carefully consider those data in the context of the clear and obvious public health need to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, which at this time is leading to the death of close to 2,000 Americans each day."

Pfizer's application to the FDA for a booster was for ages 16 and up, and the panel has been asked to weigh only one question: does the safety and effectiveness data support approval of a booster at least six months after the second dose for people aged 16 and older?

The FDA staff said in documents prepared for the committee this week that the vaccine Pfizer developed with Germany's BioNTech SE is still very effective at preventing severe illness and death and that the evidence is mixed on whether its efficacy declines over time.

CDC official Sara Oliver in a presentation to the expert advisers on Friday questioned whether waning vaccine protection is due to the passage of time after the first shots, or the spread of the Delta variant.