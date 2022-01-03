US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

WASHINGTON: United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (Jan 2) with mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.

News of Austin's positive test comes as the Pentagon last week tightened restrictions at its headquarters over concern about the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the world.

The military is faced with the challenge of maintaining military readiness for troops, often in close quarters on ships and planes.

In a statement on Sunday night, Austin said that he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible”, adding that his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the president,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

In the statement, Austin said that he last met President Joe Biden on Dec 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.

Austin, 68, said that he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October.

"As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status - and the booster I received in early October - have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been," Austin said.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he added.

About 98% of active-duty troops have received at the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now mandatory for them.

Austin said that he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.

Austin is one of the most senior members of President Biden's administration to test positive for COVID-19.

In October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also tested positive for the virus.

US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.