US panel votes yes to Pfizer Covid boosters for over-65s and high-risk people

WASHINGTON: A panel of medical experts advising the US government on Friday (Sep 17) voted in favor of authorizing a booster shot of the Pfizer Covid vaccine to people aged 65 and over, as well as those at high risk of developing severe Covid.

The experts voted 18-0 in favor after earlier rejecting a vote to approve the third shot to everyone aged 16 and over.

The FDA will take the panel's recommendation into consideration in making its decision on the boosters. But it can reject the advice as it did recently in approving Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

Many committee members were critical of the booster plan, arguing that the data presented by Pfizer and the FDA was incomplete and that the request for approval for people as young 16 is too broad. Most of them said they were not needed yet for younger adults.

Top FDA members have been split on the necessity of the boosters, with interim head Janet Woodcock backing them and some of the agency's top scientists arguing they are not needed yet.

If the FDA goes ahead and approves the booster, a separate panel advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next week to recommend which groups should get them.

The White House said it was ready.