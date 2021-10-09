US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors

WASHINGTON: The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday (Oct 8).

On Sep 20, the White House announced the United States in November would lift travel restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not specify then which vaccines would be accepted.

A CDC spokeswoman told Reuters Friday, "Six vaccines that are FDA authorised/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US".

Late on Friday, the CDC said that "earlier this week, to help them prepare their systems we informed airlines" of the vaccines that would be accepted.

The CDC added that it "will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalised".