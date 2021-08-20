Fewer give blood as more people around the world get vaccinated for COVID-19

SEOUL: From Seoul to Paris and Moscow to Bangkok, concerned citizens are lining up for shots as COVID-19 case numbers swell.

That may ease pressure on stretched hospitals around the world, but with it comes a hangover - a severe shortage of blood donors.

A number of countries do not allow people who have just been vaccinated to give blood, as well as banning those in recovery from coronavirus.

With others simply staying home as new infections rise, doctors say donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels, menacing urgent operations.

In South Korea, now grappling with record cases, donors cannot give blood for seven days after a COVID-19 shot - and supply is down to just 3.2 days, as of Wednesday (Aug 18), from 6.5 days' worth this time last year, according to the Korean Red Cross.